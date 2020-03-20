Letter: Citizens need to take responsibility for litter

Driving around our metropolitan area, I am shocked and depressed by the large amount of litter along our streets and highways. The trash is not limited to any one highway or geographical area. Are people just throwing trash out of their car windows, or are trash trucks responsible for losing refuse from their trucks?
Whatever the cause, we all need to take responsibility for our own trash and not just discard it on public highways and streets. The next question is who is responsible for picking up this trash? Should the federal and state governments be responsible for the highways, and municipalities responsible for the streets? I don't have the answer, but we really need to address the issue.
James Paunovich • Calverton Park