Letter: City breaks its contract with trash-pickup failures

Regarding "‘A huge disaster’: St. Louis trash complaints on pace to set a record this year" (July 16): St. Louis residents have a contract with the city to provide timely pick up of trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items. The city has broken that contract with their ongoing unreliable and poor service, but they continue to collect payment for it.

No one ever knows when their trash, recycling or yard waste will be picked up. The bulk-item pickup is disastrous, sofas and mattresses often waiting out in the rain for weeks.

So how, exactly, are our trash payments being used? In the beginning of the pandemic, of course, everything was a mess and alley recycling was discontinued. But now we see no hope in sight for the woefully undependable service.

If City Hall has a plan, I think we deserve, as their customers, to be included.

Patricia McLafferty • St. Louis