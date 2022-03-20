Letter: City decreases aldermen but inexplicably increases staff

Regarding “Smaller board, bigger staff: St. Louis aldermen weigh plan to let each member hire two staffers” (March 11): St. Louis voters agreed to reduce the number of city alderman from 28 to 14 (mainly, in my opinion, due to heavy population loss). It took 10 years, by law, to implement the will of the voters.
But now, in true government fashion, aldermen are adding 28 additional staff members at a salary still not yet determined. In addition, three staff members are being added to the board. The reduction voters approved of has resulted in 17 workers being added to the city payroll.
Jean Szerzinski • St. Louis