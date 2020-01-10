Letter: City firefighters struggle for better pensions and pay

Regarding “Mayor wants Legislature to repeal residency rule for all St. Louis employees, not just police” (Jan. 5): What an ironic twist of events concerning the residency requirement. Just three years ago, St. Louis city firefighters were granted permission by the Missouri Legislature to reside outside of the city limits. At the time, Mayor Francis Slay threatened the members of Local 73, the recognized bargaining agent for all city firefighters, with a great reduction of their pension benefits if they pushed for residency legislation.
The legislation passed, and the firefighters pension was taken from the long-standing Firemen’s Retirement System and reestablished under the guidance of St. Louis City Hall. Numerous benefits were stripped from the existing pension plan and are now unavailable to newly hired firefighters.
A couple of injustices exist in this reestablished retirement plan. First, the firefighters are not allowed participation in a deferred-retirement option plan, even though that retirement option is available for all other city employees. Also, firefighters were punished by Slay for the same legislation that the Mayor Lyda Krewson is both suggesting and pursuing.
St. Louis city firefighters constantly remain at the bottom of all area fire department pay scales. For years, the recognized bargaining agent would try to work with the city leaders, who often cried a lack of funding during wage negotiations, but were willing to trade off pension legislation in lieu of increased pay. Now these firefighters have less pension benefits and still scrape the bottom of local firefighting pay scales.
Gerald Jorden • High Ridge