Letter: City Foundry deserves support, could spark momentum

Mayor Tishaura Jones and Alderman Tina Pihl are correct to refocus priorities for St. Louis’ tax-increment financing and tax exemptions given to developers (“There’s more than one way to negotiate tax incentives for St. Louis developers,” June 5 editorial). City Foundry’s successful redevelopment is now in its late stages after stalling. It is too important to jeopardize by pressuring its developer now to divert 10% of the committed $17 million in tax supports to north St. Louis affordable housing.
City Foundry, which emerged from a rusting hulk, has already become a proud sight driving along Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. St. Louis already has too many examples of proud landmarks that struggled for decades to be reborn or were repeatedly delayed and scaled down. Union Station and Cardinals Ball Park Village come to mind. City Foundry deserves its current support, and its success may build momentum for other private Midtown improvements.
Joan Schacht • St. Louis