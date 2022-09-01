 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: City Hall favors developers but ignores neighborhoods

  • 0
Schnuck's asks city to more security for south St. Louis store

Paul Day, a guard with Imperial Security, returns to his post on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from a disabled security vehicle at the Schnucks on Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue in St. Louis. "Nobody drives it," Day said. "They want us by the door." The Schnucks company issued a public letter to the city of St. Louis complaining of crime and homelessness in and around that location. They say they pay close to $500,000 a year on security measures, like surveillance cameras and guards.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 3): Where does everyone think the vagrants, homeless and criminals come from? They grow up in the marginalized, neglected neighborhoods of St. Louis. How does this happen?

The Schnucks front door in Tower Grove South is 550 feet from the front door of Fanning School. There is a development proposal being pursued by Alderman Megan Green that fulfills her political agenda, but I believe it would degrade the neighborhood. She completely ignores the concerns of the residents who actually live around the school.

This failure is compounded by St. Louis City Hall and the St. Louis Public Schools not lifting a finger to ensure a democratic and transparent process that searches for the best uses for the neighborhood and city. In contrast, city government falls all over itself coddling and serving developers, in my opinion, as they give away millions in tax breaks. There is a tremendous disconnect in this system of governance that serves the developers but not the citizens.

People are also reading…

Low and middle class neighborhoods and the welfare of their residents are ignored by St. Louis leadership fueling the decline that has now spread everywhere.

Greg Michaud • St. Louis 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News