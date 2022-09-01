Letter: City Hall favors developers but ignores neighborhoods

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 3): Where does everyone think the vagrants, homeless and criminals come from? They grow up in the marginalized, neglected neighborhoods of St. Louis. How does this happen?

The Schnucks front door in Tower Grove South is 550 feet from the front door of Fanning School. There is a development proposal being pursued by Alderman Megan Green that fulfills her political agenda, but I believe it would degrade the neighborhood. She completely ignores the concerns of the residents who actually live around the school.

This failure is compounded by St. Louis City Hall and the St. Louis Public Schools not lifting a finger to ensure a democratic and transparent process that searches for the best uses for the neighborhood and city. In contrast, city government falls all over itself coddling and serving developers, in my opinion, as they give away millions in tax breaks. There is a tremendous disconnect in this system of governance that serves the developers but not the citizens.

Low and middle class neighborhoods and the welfare of their residents are ignored by St. Louis leadership fueling the decline that has now spread everywhere.

Greg Michaud • St. Louis