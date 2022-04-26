Letter: City Hall's frustrating bureaucracy is really 'rinky-dink'

Regarding "50-ticket fiasco finally settled in St. Louis" (April 19) about St. Louis County resident Steve Moro and his dispute with the city of St. Louis over liability for 50 parking tickets erroneously issued to him: I believe "rinky dink" is a fitting description of the St. Louis Treasure’s office, its traffic bureau and in particular the bureau’s administrative hearing office’s rules of evidence.
One wonders how many residents, business owners, developers and others, after dealing with one of the 103 agencies, departments and divisions listed on the city’s website, would also describe their experience as rinky-dink.
Tim Healey • St. Louis