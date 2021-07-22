 Skip to main content
Letter: City has greater needs than revamping MLK Drive

The view of the new exterior lighting at City Hall donated by the Gateway Foundation as photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial "In showdown of St. Louis spending plans, Reed's proposal deserves to prevail" (July 7): Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed would like to see $20 million of federal pandemic-stimulus money go to revitalization efforts along north St. Louis commercial corridors including Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Doing what, I wonder. The street surface is in perfect condition and lined with new multimillion-dollar streetlights installed in 2018. I even saw 5G network poles going in.

But what about the buildings and surrounding neighborhoods? Not even $500 million would fix that. In the past 50 years, both Blacks and whites have abandoned the area, leaving a shell of a business district and surrounding neighborhoods.

When the fancy new lights were installed, even the area merchants thought they were a waste of money. Did the lights turn things around? No. Neither will more millions of dollars.

The city 911 system needs fixing, and we’re leasing trash trucks instead of buying them. The pandemic aid could be used to buy shiny new trash trucks. Shouldn’t we be able to contact the police and have our trash collected before spending more money that even some Dr. Martin Luther King Drive merchants regard as wasteful?

Before voting to spend more money on this street, every alderman needs to drive it and tell us how millions more in spending would change things. In my opinion, it won’t.

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis

