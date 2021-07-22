Letter: City has greater needs than revamping MLK Drive

Regarding the editorial "In showdown of St. Louis spending plans, Reed's proposal deserves to prevail" (July 7): Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed would like to see $20 million of federal pandemic-stimulus money go to revitalization efforts along north St. Louis commercial corridors including Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Doing what, I wonder. The street surface is in perfect condition and lined with new multimillion-dollar streetlights installed in 2018. I even saw 5G network poles going in.

But what about the buildings and surrounding neighborhoods? Not even $500 million would fix that. In the past 50 years, both Blacks and whites have abandoned the area, leaving a shell of a business district and surrounding neighborhoods.

When the fancy new lights were installed, even the area merchants thought they were a waste of money. Did the lights turn things around? No. Neither will more millions of dollars.