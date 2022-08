Regarding "St. Louis records 5 homicides in less than 24 hours, 13 in a week" (Aug. 22): I have not gone to event in the city of St. Louis this year. Not the Blues, not the Cardinals, not the Fox theater, not the symphony and not the Muny. The reason is simple: I do not feel safe in the city. Until such time as I feel safe, I will not attend such an event.