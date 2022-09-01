 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City is well aware of its problems but cannot fix them

I find it very interesting that letter writers from places like Festus, Millstadt and Wildwood complain about the problems that St. Louis faces. Many times, they toss in their two cents worth about how the trash problem, the crime problem, etc., can be fixed.

These letter writers should know that city residents like me are already well aware of the issues in the city. Letters talk about being afraid to come into the city. Some areas can be very dangerous, so people shouldn't visit there. I am sure Mayor Tishaura Jones and her administration know what the problems are. They just don't seem to know what to do about them.

Joel Harriss •  St. Louis

