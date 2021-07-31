 Skip to main content
Letter: City leadership keeps passing the buck on violent crime
Shooting at St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue

An officer from the St. Louis police crime lab brings body bags on the scene of a fatal shooting involving a vehicle that crashed in front of the Mid Town Restaurant and Bar with at least one victim near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Kevin McDermott’s column, “Police paralysis, political dysfunction and a murder on a sidewalk” (July 25), was one of the best pieces I have ever read about the dysfunction that is St. Louis.

If St. Louis leaders are not embarrassed by this shooting near McDermott’s home from beginning to end, then they just don’t care. They all talk a good game about accountability, but I haven’t seen key city officials try to reconcile this. They keep passing the buck, arguing about pandemic money and defunding the police, all the while St. Louis disintegrates.

Remember, St. Louis, you voted for this.

George Hodak • Pacific

