Letter: City leadership keeps passing the buck on violent crime

Kevin McDermott’s column, “ Police paralysis, political dysfunction and a murder on a sidewalk ” (July 25), was one of the best pieces I have ever read about the dysfunction that is St. Louis.

If St. Louis leaders are not embarrassed by this shooting near McDermott’s home from beginning to end, then they just don’t care. They all talk a good game about accountability, but I haven’t seen key city officials try to reconcile this. They keep passing the buck, arguing about pandemic money and defunding the police, all the while St. Louis disintegrates.