Letter: City Proposition R is about imposing ethical government

Regarding the editorial “Prop R proponents have good intentions, but ballot measure is too flawed.” (March 28): Good, ethical government in my opinion starts with accountable leaders who work on behalf of the people. Elected officials who work to benefit themselves are not the kind of leaders who can move our city forward. To decrease the influence of big money and bring transparency and accountability to our city government, I think we need comprehensive ethics reform, which is why I support Proposition R on Tuesday’s ballot.
Proposition R, which was written by local volunteers and grassroots groups, reflects what the people of our city have long been asking for: a policy that, in my analysis, would address conflicts of interest.
The Board of Aldermen should work for our interests, not the other way around.
Jeanette Mott Oxford • St. Louis