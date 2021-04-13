Letter: City prosecutors should emulate those in Floyd case

Regarding "Ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death shows courtroom tactics" (April 10): While watching the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, I've been extremely impressed by the masterful presentation by the group of diverse, skilled local prosecutors bringing a criminal case against a local policeman in state, not federal, court.

The depressing part is that it is almost impossible to even imagine that the city of St. Louis could ever present this type of prosecutorial excellence. Now in St. Louis, violent crime prosecutions are routinely transferred to federal court and the U.S. attorney's office. I believe this is, at least in part, because the circuit attorney's office believes it would lose those cases in state court.

In my opinion, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner seems to believe it is a better use of her funds and legal staff to appeal her disqualification in a criminal case, which she had chosen to politicize in her election campaign. She took her appeal all the way to the state Supreme Court and lost.