Letter: City red-light cameras should remain deactivated

Regarding the possibility of red-light cameras returning to the city of St. Louis: While these cameras might seem like the best way to prevent people from running red lights, this is not the case when statistics and other ideas are brought into play.
The owner of the vehicle will receive a ticket in the mail within 30 to 60 days from the time of the infraction; this time frame makes it challenging for the person to remember the circumstances of the infraction. The cameras that are deactivated have been ruled as unconstitutional by the state of Missouri as they are not able to prove who the driver of the car is.
These cameras are owned by a private company, and a majority of the ticket payment goes back to the company. The World Justice Project reports that less than 20% of the actual ticket goes back to the local municipalities. This takes money out of the local economy, away from local businesses, and away from local jobs.
I urge the city of St. Louis to leave the cameras how they are at the moment — deactivated and turned off — and to not purchase new ones with taxpayers’ money as this might increase the number of accidents, push local money outside of our local economy, and could continue to be unconstitutional.
Cole Nowakowski • St. Peters