Letter: City removes homeless before they are given a choice
Letter: City removes homeless before they are given a choice

Residents of tent camp on city property near new home of Square fear closure

"We have nowhere to go, where are we going to go?," asks Trista Combs as she wipes off summer sweat while working with her son Rodney Combs, 23, to begin the process of moving their belongings from a downtown tent camp on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Combs, who cleans houses in Chesterfield, said she was told that the encampment, located on a city-owned plaza between St. Patrick Center and the new home of Square, would be closed within days. Another resident who went by the name MJ, said a water fountain that was attached to a fire hydrant, was removed Tuesday morning as a fence was erected shielding the property from Tucker Boulevard. MJ said it was the only source of water. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "As Square prepares to move downtown, a fence goes up around its new neighbors" (July 7): I was once again amazed how simple it is to remove homeless people when the city wants them removed. They are not given extra time to make arrangements; they are given a date when they will be removed. I live on Hydraulic Avenue, and we have tried to get a homeless couple removed at the end of our street since last year. We have complained numerous times, and all we were told is that there are special circumstances. I am sure that some of the homeless people downtown also have circumstances that are difficult, but they are not given a choice. 

Fifi Kiefer • St. Louis 

