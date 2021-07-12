Letter: City removes homeless before they are given a choice

Regarding "As Square prepares to move downtown, a fence goes up around its new neighbors" (July 7): I was once again amazed how simple it is to remove homeless people when the city wants them removed. They are not given extra time to make arrangements; they are given a date when they will be removed. I live on Hydraulic Avenue, and we have tried to get a homeless couple removed at the end of our street since last year. We have complained numerous times, and all we were told is that there are special circumstances. I am sure that some of the homeless people downtown also have circumstances that are difficult, but they are not given a choice.