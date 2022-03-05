Letter: City residents still paying for recycling with no service

For many months now, at every neighborhood association meeting, our St. Louis alderman has provided the latest reason for why recycling is not being collected from the blue bins in the alley. These reasons have included the pandemic and lack of drivers and mechanics. Most recently, we were told the city is hiring a company to figure out a solution.

All of us in the city who own our homes or own rental property and perhaps renters indirectly have paid months and months of the extra charges for recycling while not receiving the service. I want Mayor Tishuara Jones to tell us exactly when can we expect a refund or credit on our bill.