 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: City residents still paying for recycling with no service

  • 0
St. Louis Police discuss illegal dumping near Maffitt Avenue

Street Department trucks work to remove trash from an alley close to the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue in the Ville neighborhood on April 13, 2021. The alley is a hotspot for illegal dumping, with six incidents occurring between Feb. 2, 2021 and Feb. 6, 2021. The St. Louis Police Environmental Investigation Unit and Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference near the alley to announce charges brought against those responsible for the dumping. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

For many months now, at every neighborhood association meeting, our St. Louis alderman has provided the latest reason for why recycling is not being collected from the blue bins in the alley. These reasons have included the pandemic and lack of drivers and mechanics. Most recently, we were told the city is hiring a company to figure out a solution.

All of us in the city who own our homes or own rental property and perhaps renters indirectly have paid months and months of the extra charges for recycling while not receiving the service. I want Mayor Tishuara Jones to tell us exactly when can we expect a refund or credit on our bill.

Barbara J. Gilchrist • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News