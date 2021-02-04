 Skip to main content
Letter: City’s elderly, minorities should’ve got vaccine first
City holds vaccination event at Union Station

Invited St. Louis residents snake through Union Station to receive a COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Young and healthy got doses at St. Louis’ first large COVID-19 vaccination event, while those most at risk got left out” (Feb. 1): It is a travesty that the city of St. Louis would only receive 3,900 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the state. The city has the largest percentage of community living in poverty in our state, the second-largest rate of elderly over 65 plus the highest rate of African Americans. All of these are high-risk factors. This alone justifies a speedy disbursal of vaccine to the city.

This first event could have included elderly Black and white women and men. The recent invitation-only event at Union Station was described by one of my neighbors, who is white and elderly, as a “hockey-game crowd,” meaning mostly white, with a number of younger people.

Some recipients indicated that they were surprised that they were called because they were neither elderly nor essential workers. I can only imagine what many African Americans thought when they saw the interviews and the crowd. St. Louis missed an opportunity to promote taking the vaccine in a community where there is reluctance to do so. The lesson is that the message is as important as the event itself.

Cecilia Nadal • St. Louis

