Letter: City’s elderly, minorities should’ve got vaccine first

Regarding “Young and healthy got doses at St. Louis’ first large COVID-19 vaccination event, while those most at risk got left out” (Feb. 1): It is a travesty that the city of St. Louis would only receive 3,900 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the state. The city has the largest percentage of community living in poverty in our state, the second-largest rate of elderly over 65 plus the highest rate of African Americans. All of these are high-risk factors. This alone justifies a speedy disbursal of vaccine to the city.

This first event could have included elderly Black and white women and men. The recent invitation-only event at Union Station was described by one of my neighbors, who is white and elderly, as a “hockey-game crowd,” meaning mostly white, with a number of younger people.