Letter: City schools need serious discussion, not more trauma

Regarding “‘Something has to change’: Residents invited to discuss St. Louis school closures” (Feb. 28): A community discussion is important. That being said, the whole answer can’t possibly be about school closings based on bean counting and population numbers. Children and families in the city of St. Louis don’t exist in some magic bubble, isolated from poverty and the ongoing trauma of violence.
Schools need to explore expanding free Pre-K at age 3 with real curriculum and certified teachers, nurses, social workers, counselors in every school, smaller social-emotional learning communities, smaller class sizes, and addressing discipline issues with more resources, not fewer. St. Louis should not be handing out tax abatements and tax increment financing breaks. These shift tax burdens to the middle class and steals from schools and first responders.
Finally, the community has taken a leap of faith and so has the elected Board of Education, gaining accreditation and passing a much needed tax increase. The answer cannot simply be closing public schools and empowering private-school advocates and shady foundations at the expense of taxpayers.
Let’s look at full-service community schools with wraparound services and night classes. Schools are a vital part of the community, not a separate island in isolation. Our neighborhoods and families deserve a real comprehensive discussion, not further trauma.
Byron Clemens • St. Louis