Letter: City should demand more than just Krewson’s apology

Regarding “Krewson draws ire for reading protesters’ addresses as protests and commemorations continue to dot St. Louis region” (June 27): As a white person in St. Louis, I’ll admit to being blind to much of the racial injustice for too long. I’m trying to read and listen and learn and grow and do better. I naively believed that is what our leaders would be doing as well.
I was dumbfounded by Mayor Lyda Krewson’s decision to reveal the names and addresses of citizens who have voiced their opinions. It was a blatant abuse of power. At the very least, she was reckless with the trust and safety of private citizens.
Her apologies reveal that she doesn’t even recognize her error in judgment. Or, scarier yet, maybe she fully understands the power she wields and chose to use it to assert her superiority and position. Either way, this is not the leadership that will guide the city to better race relations.
Krewson’s constituents are asking for change. She should hear them and be a part of the solution or get out of the way. Her city wants to be better.
Maggie Scheurer • Ballwin
