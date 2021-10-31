 Skip to main content
Letter: City should emulate Nashville, revitalize with music
Desolate downtown St. Louis

The St. Louis city flag flies over a desolate Washington Avenue on Sunday, March 22, 2020. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated that residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

I recently visited vibrant downtown Nashville. What has Nashville figured out that we haven’t?

Nashville tapped into its roots in country music to reestablish its identity. Its compact downtown thoroughfare is lined with multi-floored bars, each with bands playing. Nashville didn’t need a new snazzy idea to guide its renewal. Rather, it went back to roots and focused on what it did best: country music.

St. Louis is to blues what Nashville is to country. Washington Avenue offers a compact thoroughfare to capitalize on architecturally significant buildings primed for redevelopment. We’ve got musicians eager to play. We should focus on what the city does best: blues music.

As to crime, Nashville is lit up like daytime in the middle of the night. There are neon-yellow-uniformed, whistle-blowing officers everywhere. 

As for money, how can we not afford to invest in our dismal downtown? We could tap into federal money, Stan Kroenke/Rams lawsuit settlement money, or corporate philanthropy. We have talented people in our town to make it happen. We’ve been searching for that one great idea, but it’s been here all along. Look no further than Nashville to see that our future lies in our past.

David Tabscott • Olivette 

