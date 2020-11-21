 Skip to main content
Letter: City should shutter indoor dining before the holiday
Letter: City should shutter indoor dining before the holiday

Regarding “With virus surging and restrictions tightening, St. Louis-area restaurants confront difficult winter” (Nov. 18): The city of St. Louis’ ban on more than 10 people in private gatherings is shockingly inadequate and entirely unenforceable. Will the police go door-to-door to see if every person cooking a turkey has fewer than 10 people in the house? Of course not, nor should they. St. Louis needs to close bars and restaurants for all in-person dining, as our neighbors in St. Louis County already have.

Coronavirus cases are growing rapidly among young people in their 20s and 30s. It doesn’t take an epidemiologist to see that having bars open during Thanksgiving is going to be a problem. College students on break can’t go anywhere in St. Louis County, so they will come to the city to party.

We are under extraordinary circumstances, and we need extraordinary leadership. Mayor Lyda Krewson has her job because she is the right woman to lead us. She should place a ban on all indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Such a move will make her unpopular among many constituents, but she should save us anyway. We are worth saving.

Seema Dahlheimer • Benton Park

