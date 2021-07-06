 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City should use pandemic relief aid to clean up streets
0 comments

Letter: City should use pandemic relief aid to clean up streets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Police discuss illegal dumping near Maffitt Avenue

Street Department trucks work to remove trash from an alley close to the 4500 block of Maffitt Avenue in the Ville neighborhood on April 13, 2021. The alley is a hotspot for illegal dumping, with six incidents occurring between Feb. 2, 2021 and Feb. 6, 2021. The St. Louis Police Environmental Investigation Unit and Mayor Lyda Krewson held a press conference near the alley to announce charges brought against those responsible for the dumping. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding "Friction continues between St. Louis' Jones, Reed on pandemic aid" (June 22): The city of St. Louis needs to spend some of this aid money on new trash trucks and a lot of brooms to clean up all the city streets, alleys and underpasses. They should use inmates to do the work. The city has become a trash dump.

Tom Holtgrave • Town and Country

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports