Letter: City should use virus relief funds strictly for infrastructure

Regarding "Mayor Jones names 25-member panel on $517 million in federal stimulus aid" (April 27): Most, if not all, of the coronavirus relief funds flowing to the city of St. Louis should be used for infrastructure. The money should be used to repair streets, make internet available in north St. Louis, and repair the downtown Justice Center. And if necessary, authorities could actually repair or raze and rebuild the Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. The funds should also be used to replace all decrepit city vehicles, starting with trash trucks.