Letter: City should use virus relief funds strictly for infrastructure
Letter: City should use virus relief funds strictly for infrastructure

St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura O. Jones & Congresswoman Cori Bush Visit St. Louis City Jails

“We were very disappointed, shocked and frustrated by what we saw,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones addressing reporters after touring both St. Louis jails, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse. “At the end of the day people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Jones. Standing behind Jones is Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "Mayor Jones names 25-member panel on $517 million in federal stimulus aid" (April 27): Most, if not all, of the coronavirus relief funds flowing to the city of St. Louis should be used for infrastructure. The money should be used to repair streets, make internet available in north St. Louis, and repair the downtown Justice Center. And if necessary, authorities could actually repair or raze and rebuild the Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse. The funds should also be used to replace all decrepit city vehicles, starting with trash trucks.

But no money — none — should go to wages or programs the city cannot sustain when the coronavirus funds are depleted. We must fix the city's physical problems in order for the city to grow, and that means infrastructure.

Brian Witherspoon • St. Louis

