Letter: City ward redistricting is pointless; aldermen are useless

-
Letter: Fantasy about reinstating Trump would be a catastrophe
-
Letter: The Broglio-for-Brock trade no longer worst in history
-
Letter: Banning Russian ammo another blow to the Constitution
-
Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess
-
Letter: Hawley complains about elites even though he is one
Regarding “Uneven population losses and ward reduction pose daunting redistricting challenge for St. Louis aldermen” (Aug. 29): Who cares? Aldermen are useless as a governing body. If they can’t even pick up the trash or fix the holes in the street, what good are they?
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur
Tags
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.