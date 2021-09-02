 Skip to main content
Letter: City ward redistricting is pointless; aldermen are useless
Letter: City ward redistricting is pointless; aldermen are useless

St. Louis Board of Aldermen

St. Louis Board of Aldermen meet via Zoom on Aug. 11 to pass the pandemic aid bill after weeks of stalemate between Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed (screengrab).

Regarding “Uneven population losses and ward reduction pose daunting redistricting challenge for St. Louis aldermen” (Aug. 29): Who cares? Aldermen are useless as a governing body. If they can’t even pick up the trash or fix the holes in the street, what good are they?

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

