 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: City ward redistricting process has been a train wreck
0 comments

Letter: City ward redistricting process has been a train wreck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis Board of Aldermen legislation committee

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen legislation committee met Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where a new 14-ward map was introduced by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. (screengrab)

Regarding Marilyn McLeod’s guest column “Voters choose their representatives; politicians shouldn’t choose their voters” (Nov. 4): In my opinion, drawing ward maps for the city of St. Louis is a train wreck. Too little time was allocated to the process. Preparatory work could have begun months ago.

There was little time to carefully study the proposed maps. Those testifying were allowed three minutes to speak, with no opportunity for questions or dialogue. Written comments are allowed but are not accessible to the public. The posted maps were poor quality and hard to read. Citizens cannot engage in the process if they cannot access and read the maps.

I believe transparency has been lacking throughout. The data and methodology were not shared. Proposed maps have wildly unequal population, and muddled communication about the use of voting age population, rather than total population, creates distrust.

A process for drawing maps was announced but not followed, and aldermanic conversations were not made public. The draft maps were drawn to include seven wards roughly north of I-64 and seven south of it. These do not appear to reflect the demographic changes. [Editor’s note: The maps published so far are drafts. Revisions are planned.]

We have one chance at redistricting every 10 years. We must get the train back on track for the health of democracy in the city of St. Louis. We must do better going forward.

Ruth Roetheli Ehresman • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News