Letter: City ward redistricting process has been a train wreck

Regarding Marilyn McLeod’s guest column “Voters choose their representatives; politicians shouldn’t choose their voters” (Nov. 4): In my opinion, drawing ward maps for the city of St. Louis is a train wreck. Too little time was allocated to the process. Preparatory work could have begun months ago.

There was little time to carefully study the proposed maps. Those testifying were allowed three minutes to speak, with no opportunity for questions or dialogue. Written comments are allowed but are not accessible to the public. The posted maps were poor quality and hard to read. Citizens cannot engage in the process if they cannot access and read the maps.

I believe transparency has been lacking throughout. The data and methodology were not shared. Proposed maps have wildly unequal population, and muddled communication about the use of voting age population, rather than total population, creates distrust.