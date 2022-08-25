Letter: City's crime problems aren't helped by bad leadership

Regarding "Another cry for help: South Grand exec says homeless troubles ‘worst I’ve seen’" (Aug. 19): In my opinion, South Grand Boulevard, and in many ways the city as a whole, are going down fast under the citywide leadership of Mayor Tishaura Jones, Rep. Cori Bush and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Plus there is the response of Alderman Megan Green, who now wants to be president of the Board of Aldermen.

Green's response to the South Grand Schnuck's store problems and surrounding area is to recommend it contribute $10,000 to $20,000 to the local taxing district, all while savaging the police every chance she gets. Reports of human feces in front of stores, routine speeding and running of red lights and businesses departing is what we're dealing with now.

I believe Jones is a progressive who has spells of sanity. Bush is a grandstander who doesn't understand the difference between protesting and governing. Gardner is wildly incompetent, and Green is like a toddler stamping her foot and demanding what she wants, logic, safety and common sense notwithstanding. Green is a grand example of how, when ideologues get ahold of government — the left as well as the right, citizens have hell to pay — which is happening in my Tower Grove South neighborhood right now.

Suzanne Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis