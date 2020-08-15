You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Civil disobedience yes, but looting is out of bounds
Chicago Police post looting videos to identify suspects

Timberland store is damaged after looting broke out overnight in the Loop and surrounding neighborhoods, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago. Police Superintendent David Brown says when police shot a man who opened fire on officers Sunday, the incident apparently prompted a social media post urging looters to converge on the business district. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

 Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Regarding the editorial “Protesters move the line away from civil disobedience toward anarchy” (Aug. 12) and the guest column “Hey, white people: Thanks, but we’ve got this” (Aug. 12): These were two interesting articles on the opinion pages. The editorial quoted Black Lives Matter activist Ariel Atkins as labeling looting “reparations,” and suggested it is not the way to proceed while guest columnist Christopher Sebastian Parker wrote asking whites to step back from the “center stage.”

I can totally understand Parker’s annoyance with antifa and others whites who have made matters worse in many areas. I also think all, Black and white, need to condemn the looting and instead support the idea of civil disobedience. I also believe that whites need to step back and allow Blacks to lead and be spokespersons for their movement. Whites need to educate other whites about racism. There are some who think whites shouldn’t be writing about racism, but I disagree. I do believe, however, in the power of white allies. The image of whites and Blacks marching together was powerful.

I don’t choose to retreat to my community. I want it to be our community, where we celebrate each other’s gifts, cultures and dreams.

Trite as it sounds, we are stronger together.

Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis

Sports