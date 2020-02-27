Letter: Civil servants are being smeared in Trumpland

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s rejection of facts on Russia is typical. What’s the GOP’s excuse?” (Feb. 25): Last week, the House of Representatives received a classified briefing on impartial, authentic, inconvenient intelligence information. Trump promptly fired Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, for having cooperated in arranging the briefing.
So it goes in Trumpland. Courageous civil servants who speak the truth are smeared and fired. Criminals are praised and pardoned.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner, are you going to publicly counter Trump’s escalating, egregious behavior or continue your fealty and silence? Russia is watching.
Catherine Garner • St. Louis