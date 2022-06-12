Letter: Civilians don’t need to own military-style assault rifles

I am a Vietnam-era veteran, having spent three years on active duty in the Army. Though I served in Germany and not Vietnam, everyone who enters the Army receives the same eight weeks of basic training.

During a significant portion of basic, we spent countless hours at the rifle ranges learning how to properly use our weapon, an M-16. We fired at targets at a variety of distances. Every target we fired at was in the shape of the upper half of a human torso. In other words, we were learning how to kill another human being with that weapon. That’s what an M-16’s only purpose is: to kill another human being. And while serving in Germany, we were required to requalify with our M-16 every year.

In my assignment in Germany, we did not have our weapons with us continuously. When not spending time at the rifle ranges or learning how to disassemble, clean and reassemble our weapon, they were secured in the armory along with all ammunition.

The AR-15 is essentially a modified version of an M-16. However, like an M-16 it is an assault rifle. There is no justifiable reason for a civilian to own an AR-15. They are an assault rifle, which means they are designed to kill humans.

I believe anyone who has served in the military would agree with me. There is no reason for a civilian to own an AR-15.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville, Mo.