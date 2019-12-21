Letter: Claim that Pitlyk opposes surrogacy is deceiving

In a recent editorial, "Newly confirmed federal judge fits a Trump pattern threatening lasting damage" (Dec. 7), the Post-Dispatch lifted one phrase from an amicus brief to accuse newly appointed Judge Sarah Pitlyk of opposing surrogacy. This odd claim has been made in other news outlets as well, though it has no foundation in the relevant brief or the petition for certiorari that it supported.
Melissa Cook contracted in California to become a surrogate mother to three male embryos. Very early, the other party, identified as C.M., a 50-year-old single male, expressed that he could not afford all three babies and was incapable of raising them. He requested that Cook abort at least one of the babies and limit her prenatal care for this high-risk pregnancy. Cook refused and offered to raise any unwanted boys herself.
Despite his admitted incapacity, a California court gave C.M. all three boys and terminated all of Cook’s parental rights. When she begged the court at least to order a home study to assure the boys’ safety, the judge refused, saying it was not her job to protect the children.
Cook then sought Supreme Court review of the California surrogacy statute that allowed her parental rights to be summarily terminated. A group of parties, largely medical professionals, represented by now-judge Pitlyk, filed an amicus brief arguing that medical reality and the interests of children supported Cook’s request that the Supreme Court review the statute.
Arguing in support of a surrogate mother’s desire to protect her children does not in any way condemn or denigrate surrogacy. More fundamentally, the editorial board of this paper certainly knows that an attorney-advocate does not necessarily ascribe to the positions of her client. Regardless of what internet hackers and other news organizations do, the Post-Dispatch should rise above the groundless disparagement of public figures designed to raise public ire.
Richard Paulter • Glendale