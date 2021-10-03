 Skip to main content
Letter: Claims of conflict in county law, Sunshine Law are invalid
Letter: Claims of conflict in county law, Sunshine Law are invalid

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis County needs a Sunshine Law course correction” (Sept. 29): As the St. Louis County counselor who requested and oversaw enactment of St. Louis County’s Sunshine Law in 2011, I strongly disagree with the suggestion that county law conflicts with the state Sunshine Law and is therefore invalid.

The state Sunshine Law specifically authorizes local governments to close meetings and records pertaining to certain stated matters (including individual personnel records), and the County Council in 2011 elected to exercise its state-granted authority to do just that. If the current County Council wishes to change course and eliminate employees’ privacy by opening their personnel records, it is free to do so. But that would be a policy decision — not a correction of an invalid law.

Council member Tim Fitch’s objection to being reminded not to share personnel information discussed in closed meetings is misguided. County employees’ personnel records are closed records under authority of Missouri law as implemented by the county in 2011. State law requires that closed records be held in confidence.

Patricia Redington • Clayton

