Letter: Claims that GOP is better running the economy are bunk

Regarding the letter “Giving Democrats control of the economy was a mistake” (March 17): I find it perplexing and astonishing that people think Republicans are better at running the economy or that Donald J. Trump is some kind of financial genius. His six bankruptcies, massive debt and numerous business failures should belie that notion.

This is the third Democratic administration that has inherited a recession and large deficits from a previous Republican administration. Bill Clinton left the economy in good shape with a budget surplus. Barack Obama brought us out of the Great Recession. Now President Joe Biden is helping millions of Americans with the latest relief package.

Obama’s last three years had better economic and job growth than Trump’s first three years. Twelve million jobs were created under Obama, but thanks to Trump’s incompetent, uncoordinated and dysfunctional response to the coronavirus, there are three million less jobs now than when he took office, not to mention all the Americans who died needlessly.