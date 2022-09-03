Letter: Clark’s hateful rhetoric is reason she needs to resign

Regarding “Rockwood School Board member condemned for political hate speech” (Aug. 25): Rockwood School School District board member Jessica Laurent Clark and her supporters say she didn’t mean to mock kids with disabilities, only their liberal parents.

As far as I know, mocking disabled children isn’t a conservative value, and there are many other words the right uses to make fun of liberals that don’t mock special-needs people. I can think of “snowflake,” “PC,” “social justice warrior” and “sheep” to name a few.

By refusing to take back her offensive language and apologize to the special-needs families of Rockwood, Clark and her supporters in the GOP are showing us exactly who they really are. She needs to go.

Sara Simpson • Fenton