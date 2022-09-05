Letter: Clark should resign because of her malicious rhetoric

Regarding “Rockwood School Board member condemned for political hate speech” (Aug. 25): I appreciated Post-Dispatch coverage of Rockwood School District board member Jessica Clark’s harmful political speech recently. Though the Board of Education election is expressly apolitical, Clark ran openly as a self-described conservative; not quite an “R” next to her name on the ballot, but much louder than a dog whistle. This attracted money and attention from GOP supporters, helping secure her win.

It also earned her appearances at political events, where Clark flaunted her new position to garner a nice round of applause. She campaigned on bringing the community together, but after doubling down on her divisive political rhetoric, including labeling families in her community “libtards,” it’s clear which message was merely lip service.

Rockwood’s board is too important to be misused as one aspiring pundit’s springboard into the conservative media spotlight. Clark’s claim that teachers are “indoctrinated” at college is particularly damaging to the district and to the hundreds of teachers and staff who make it great. We have real issues impacting our community, and we shouldn’t contaminate our productive discourse with heated and divisive rhetoric handed down from national talking heads.

I hope voters won’t be manipulated into giving a free pass to a candidate based on the candidate’s claim of political philosophy. I also hope Clark resigns and finds another way to get famous.

Zack Wilson • Fenton