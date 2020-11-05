Letter: Clay instrumental in helping end VA’s animal research

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Animal advocacy group targets dog experiments at St. Louis VA” (Oct. 30): Early this year, I adopted two cats, who are survivors of a federal government laboratory that was shut down following bipartisan pressure from Congress and the White Coat Waste Project. Now the White Coat Waste Project has exposed archaic puppy experiments at the St. Louis Veterans Administration facility.

Both of my cats are now enjoying life after the lab thanks to outgoing Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-University City. He has helped give these cats and others a second chance by supporting efforts to stop wasteful government animal tests and secure the release of cats, dogs and other animals from the Veterans Administration and other federal labs.

I hope that Clay’s successor, Representative-elect Cori Bush, will continue the work to end the Veterans Administration’s deadly dog testing and adopt out the survivors to the taxpayers who paid for them.

Kellie Heckman, Ph.D. • St. Louis