Letter: Clean Missouri: The voters knew what they were doing

NARAL canvassing for ballot measures

Lauren Hambry, a member of NARAL, an abortion rights grassroots political organization, discusses Prop B and Clean Missouri with resident Frank Keller on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Fernview neighborhood in Creve Coeur. NARAL focuses on protecting and expanding reproductive rights but also works to support a range of social justice and civil rights issues it believes is interconnected with its mission. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Republicans seek to undo new Missouri redistricting model” (Jan. 14): The Clean Missouri non-partisan redistricting method is an attempt to make redistricting more fair. It will not eliminate the Republican majority but will give it more legitimacy. According to The Associated Press: “In the November [2018] elections, Republican candidates received an average of 57% of the two-party vote across Missouri’s 163 House districts, yet Republicans won 71% of the seats. That gave them a 116-47 majority over Democrats.”

Clean Missouri will create more districts that are competitive between the parties, resulting in more moderate candidates who can appeal to both Republicans and Democrats.

I believe the reduced polarization will improve the governing of Missouri.

So let’s not repeal it before we have tried it. Maybe the voters knew what they were doing.

George Stair • St. Louis

