Letter: Clean Missouri: The voters knew what they were doing

Regarding “Republicans seek to undo new Missouri redistricting model” (Jan. 14): The Clean Missouri non-partisan redistricting method is an attempt to make redistricting more fair. It will not eliminate the Republican majority but will give it more legitimacy. According to The Associated Press: “In the November [2018] elections, Republican candidates received an average of 57% of the two-party vote across Missouri’s 163 House districts, yet Republicans won 71% of the seats. That gave them a 116-47 majority over Democrats.”
Clean Missouri will create more districts that are competitive between the parties, resulting in more moderate candidates who can appeal to both Republicans and Democrats.
I believe the reduced polarization will improve the governing of Missouri.
So let’s not repeal it before we have tried it. Maybe the voters knew what they were doing.
George Stair • St. Louis