Letter: Clean Water Commission sides with corporations

Regarding "‘Significant’ lagoon breaches are just one problem northern Missouri hog farmer faces" (April 18): On May 18, the Missouri Clean Water Commission voted 5 to 1 to remove “perched water table” from the definition of groundwater table in the design rules for concentrated animal feeding operations. The rulemaking began around the time that United Hog Systems proposed an operation in Livingston County, Missouri, on a site where groundwater was found just feet below the surface. The facility’s application has since been withdrawn, yet the commission’s decision will favor the corporate livestock industry moving forward.

Public comment on this ruling was overwhelmingly against it. Independent farmers and other professionals also raised concern.