Officials list pot vape brands reported in US outbreak

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Regarding “Vaping companies ignore dangerous side effects” (Dec. 9): In his letter, Carter Fortman writes that his father used to buy Juul “killer custard.” Although “killer kustard” is a flavor for sale, Juul doesn’t market it. I can only applaud the father for quitting smoking. The Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom states that vaping, though not recommended, is still safer than smoking.

In St. Louis County, kids and young adults under 21 cannot legally purchase vaping devices. Every person who walks through my doors must show valid identification. I want to help smokers, not get children addicted.

John Huck • Fenton