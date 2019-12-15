Regarding “Vaping companies ignore dangerous side effects” (Dec. 9): In his letter, Carter Fortman writes that his father used to buy Juul “killer custard.” Although “killer kustard” is a flavor for sale, Juul doesn’t market it. I can only applaud the father for quitting smoking. The Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom states that vaping, though not recommended, is still safer than smoking.
In St. Louis County, kids and young adults under 21 cannot legally purchase vaping devices. Every person who walks through my doors must show valid identification. I want to help smokers, not get children addicted.
John Huck • Fenton