Letter: Clearly, this pandemic is no hoax and deserves action

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Death of Missouri 13-year-old is tragic reminder that ‘COVID-19 is real’” (Nov. 3): To those who think the coronavirus is a hoax, when history is written about the pandemic, and their future grandchildren ask what they did to help, will their response be that they did nothing and continued to live as if nothing was happening?

If they attended parties and large gatherings, even after being warned that those events could be super spreaders, they did not help. If they refused to wear a mask in public, they did not help. Their grandchildren will know from history books that everyone was asked to wash hands, social distance and wear a mask. If people go to their favorite hangouts with friends and throw caution to the wind, they are not helping.

In 20 years, providing they are not casualties, their grandchildren will rightly demand to know. What will be their legacy?

Mary Jackson • North County