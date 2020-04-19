Letter: Climate change crisis continues to be a concern

Thanks are in order for state and U.S. congressional leaders for their ongoing and tireless work toward helping us through this current economic and health care crisis.
Though our attention is rightfully turned to combating the horrible novel coronavirus pandemic, of which we’re currently in the midst, addressing climate change is still very much a concern and not disappearing.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world and our nation like a violent car crash. The response has had to be immediate and rapid. The climate crisis, though slow in developing, will truly have and already is having far-reaching global effects that require a global response.
Our state, and perhaps more importantly our nation, will need to be more proactive in addressing the climate crisis. We have the tools at hand to combat these challenges; we just need to move forward and lasso political will to address the problem.
I am hopeful that our congressional leaders will join and fight in a bipartisan manner to combat the climate crisis.
If there is a positive that has come from the coronavirus pandemic, it is that our congressional leaders can come together and combat threats to the health and well-being of their fellow Americans.
As we make it through this all-consuming, horrible pandemic and head toward the down-slope of this terrible coronavirus curve, let’s gather our forces to address an ongoing and growing health care and economic threat of climate change. The U.S. can be a leader in this global fight.
Helen Host • Town and Country
