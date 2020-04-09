Letter: Climate change is bigger problem than coronavirus

I’m pleased President Donald Trump finally embraced competent advice to realistically face the coronavirus crisis. But his initial denial cost us. As painful as the coronavirus is, it offers insight into the bigger, looming climate-change crisis.
Climate change came to America’s full awareness in the early 1970s. This resulted in positive responses such as the Environmental Protection Act and Clean Air and Clean Water acts.
Sadly, the politics of denial took hold, and the U.S. backtracked. Most recently, the Trump administration has actively rolled back earlier measures, even those established under Republican leadership. Rather than lead the world, Trump chose to withdraw and deny the science of climate change, citing economic reasons and deriding it as a hoax, similar to his use of the word hoax when discussing the coronavirus.
If the U.S. had engaged early with a robust pandemic response team, we could have stemmed worldwide coronavirus infections (as happened with Ebola) and blunted the economic impact.
Climate change is a much bigger problem. For every day we let denial and fear delay our response, the cost in human life and national economics will be exponentially greater.
Jim Tomaszewski • St. Louis
