 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Close all city schools and bus kids to St. Louis County
0 comments

Letter: Close all city schools and bus kids to St. Louis County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Teachers and staff protest St. Louis public school closures

Cynthia Fehrmann, left, spells out the letter "R" with her arms as she protests the closure of some St. Louis public schools with her kindergarten student Elijah Sutherlin, 5, right, outside of Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Regarding “Community pleads for delay in decision to close St. Louis schools” (Dec. 9): They could save a lot of money by closing all the city schools and go back to busing. Back in the ‘60s, I was a city resident, and my children could walk one block to a wonderful school. Then they decided that it would be better for my child’s education if she could walk over to that school and board a bus to be taken to a north St. Louis school. We moved out of the city because of this.

Closing all the schools would save money on utility bills, insurance payments and janitor and teachers’ salaries. Convert the buildings to housing for the poor and homeless. Put all the students on buses and send them to St. Louis County schools, where they would get a better education. Maybe now is the time to bring back busing. It would solve two problems and save millions of dollars.

Dave Behlke • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports