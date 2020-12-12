Letter: Close all city schools and bus kids to St. Louis County

Regarding “Community pleads for delay in decision to close St. Louis schools” (Dec. 9): They could save a lot of money by closing all the city schools and go back to busing. Back in the ‘60s, I was a city resident, and my children could walk one block to a wonderful school. Then they decided that it would be better for my child’s education if she could walk over to that school and board a bus to be taken to a north St. Louis school. We moved out of the city because of this.