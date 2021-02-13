 Skip to main content
Letter: Closed vote would have yielded different GOP response
Letter: Closed vote would have yielded different GOP response

If the Republicans had caucused and voted en bloc to convict Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, they just might have managed to salvage their party. Because of their loyalty, Trump will always be there bequeathing his patronymic brand (which in many places is being hauled down) to the party of those who still think they are Republicans.

E. Schuh • Sunset Hills

