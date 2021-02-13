Letter: Closed vote would have yielded different GOP response

-
Letter: Trump left a total mess in America for Biden to clean up
-
Letter: Riding MetroLink is like a descent into ‘Dante’s Inferno’
-
Letter: Blunt, Hawley are traitors for denying election results
-
Letter: Jones owes it to St. Louis to testify in Rams lawsuit
-
Letter: Wagner's support of Greene was a vote for antisemitism
If the Republicans had caucused and voted en bloc to convict Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, they just might have managed to salvage their party. Because of their loyalty, Trump will always be there bequeathing his patronymic brand (which in many places is being hauled down) to the party of those who still think they are Republicans.
E. Schuh • Sunset Hills
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.