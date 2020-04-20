Letter: Closing parks will have negative health effect
In a Twitter thread posted April 5, Professor Zeynep Tufekci, a writer for The Atlantic and The New York Times and formerly of Scientific American, wrote, "Closing parks is a terrible idea. People need outdoors for immunity and health, sunlight and ventilation make infection much less likely. … [Closing parks] really isn't evidence-based thinking."

Closing playgrounds and basketball courts is reasonable to prevent the spread of infection, as is encouraging safe social distancing in parks. But County Executive Sam Page's wholesale closing of county parks and trails is a knee-jerk reaction with little reason to believe it will have any impact on the spread of coronavirus in the region, while depriving people of spaces to walk and exercise in nature is sure to have a negative effect on the mental and physical health of a populace trying to cope with an indefinite period of isolation.

Danny Wind • Kirkwood

