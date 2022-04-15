Letter: Closing tax loopholes just might be reversed after 2024

In Dave Nicklaus’ column “Billionaire tax would distort markets and be tricky to enforce” (April 10): In addressing President Joe Biden’s budget proposals, he rightly assumes a billionaire’s tax may be unconstitutional and further discounts a tax on unrealized capital gains as an “administrative nightmare.”

Valuing private businesses and other assets would create endless disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. He does however support closing the so-called “angel of death loophole,” which gives heirs a stepped-up cost basis at death. This has been tried twice in recent history, 1976 and again in 2010 and both times repealed.

Many of the reasons Nicklaus gives for not supporting a tax on unrealized capital gains would exist for repeal of the stepped-up cost basis at death, mostly valuation issues. I feel that there is another reason not to repeal a stepped-up cost basis at death, namely that the next administration would probably reverse the decision, again creating another administrative nightmare.

Thomas J. Gilliam Sr. • Ballwin