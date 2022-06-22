Letter: Clueless Greene is the Republicans' perfect poster girl

Regarding "US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia" (May 25): My dad, who died at 83 in 1999, was a conservative Republican. He voted Republican because he agreed with their ideas on governing. If he was around today, I believe he would be repulsed by the Republican Party. It is now the party of Donald Trump, Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, voter suppression, putting immigrant children in cages and guns. Greene, infamous for believing in Jewish space lasers, "Marshall" instead of martial law and the Nazi "gazpacho" instead of Gestapo, could be the party poster girl. She is uninformed, not too bright and very loud, and that's quite a combination.