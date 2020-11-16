Letter: Coach in steroid scandal gets Hall of Fame status?

Regarding "La Russa is arrested in Arizona, charged with driving under the influence" (Nov. 9): White Sox Manager Tony La Russa is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. His Oakland Athletic teams were ground zero for the steroid scandal, but the players on those teams who used steroids are not in the Hall of Fame. La Russa has said repeatedly he never knew his players were using steroids. Tell me how can a guy smart enough to get a law degree and 2,728 wins is not smart enough to know his players were juiced.
La Russa was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty to the same thing in 2007, and he promised he would never do it again. Sometimes people only say what serves them. Maybe La Russa should be in politics.
Mike Speck • Oakville
