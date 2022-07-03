 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Coach might have been praying to express his gratitude

Supreme Court praying coach

The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach Joe Kennedy, from Washington state, who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.

 Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): Why vilify the Supreme Court for backing a coach merely because he chose to pray? The editorial characterizes the practice as “an inherently coercive exercise against non-Christian players.”

I assume that the prayer was a display of gratitude and an opportunity for any player to offer thanks for the privilege of being able to participate in a sport. The editorial also notes that one player felt coerced. The Editorial Board has noted the erosion of church-state separation and calls this “Christian proselytizing to an effective captive audience.” Could it be just a man expressing gratitude, a virtue we seem to have lost?

Seam Quinn • St. Louis County

