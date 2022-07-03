Letter: Coach might have been praying to express his gratitude

Regarding the editorial “ In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): Why vilify the Supreme Court for backing a coach merely because he chose to pray? The editorial characterizes the practice as “an inherently coercive exercise against non-Christian players.”

I assume that the prayer was a display of gratitude and an opportunity for any player to offer thanks for the privilege of being able to participate in a sport. The editorial also notes that one player felt coerced. The Editorial Board has noted the erosion of church-state separation and calls this “Christian proselytizing to an effective captive audience.” Could it be just a man expressing gratitude, a virtue we seem to have lost?