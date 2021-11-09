 Skip to main content
Letter: Coach Powers worked tirelessly for Alzheimer's awareness
Warren and Linda Powers

Warren and Linda Powers sit for a portrait on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Warren Powers is the former head football coach at Mizzou is being inducted into the Missouri Hall of Fame this weekend. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding "Former Mizzou coach Warren Powers dies" (Nov. 4): Members of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri were deeply saddened by the recent passing of former Mizzou football coach Warren Powers. By sharing his story, Powers made a huge impact on both the community he was involved in and the dementia community. He and his wife Linda were such strong advocates in the fight against Alzheimer's. Their efforts raised over $400,000 in the seven years that they participated. They also used their voices at the state Capitol, urging legislators to pass increased funding for critical care and support.

They helped to raise awareness and hope for a future without this disease, and I am so thankful for their passion. 

Stacy Tew-Lovasz • St. Louis 

