Letter: Coach Powers worked tirelessly for Alzheimer's awareness

Regarding "Former Mizzou coach Warren Powers dies" (Nov. 4): Members of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri were deeply saddened by the recent passing of former Mizzou football coach Warren Powers. By sharing his story, Powers made a huge impact on both the community he was involved in and the dementia community. He and his wife Linda were such strong advocates in the fight against Alzheimer's. Their efforts raised over $400,000 in the seven years that they participated. They also used their voices at the state Capitol, urging legislators to pass increased funding for critical care and support.