Letter: Coach’s prayer on field is not America’s biggest problem

Regarding the editorial “ In its latest partisan ruling, the high court erodes church-state separation” (June 27): English King Henry VIII demonstrated what happens when government gets involved with churches. The English government’s heavy hand on religion was the cause of many people fleeing to the New World and the reason for the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. That amendment was more about protecting churches from government than protecting government from churches. It is probably why churches are not taxed, lest the government taxes churches right out of existence.

Coach Joseph Kennedy waited for the field to clear after games before going to the 50-yard line to pray. It was his private moment and he did not ask students to join him. Some students still hanging around saw him praying and ran to join him on their own volition. With so many destructive things that students feel peer-pressured to do, we are going to complain about praying? They would be better off doing a lot more praying.